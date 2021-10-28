HempCoin (THC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,796.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $1,796.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,017.32 or 1.00087803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.68 or 0.00583435 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,884,397 coins and its circulating supply is 263,749,247 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

