Heska (HSKA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Heska has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heska stock opened at $225.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,184.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. Heska has a one year low of $109.94 and a one year high of $275.94.

Several research firms recently commented on HSKA. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

