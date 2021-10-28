Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 47.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

HXL opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.72 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

