Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,463.29

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,463.29 ($32.18) and traded as high as GBX 2,481 ($32.41). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,414 ($31.54), with a volume of 213,791 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,463.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,463.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

