Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $149.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

