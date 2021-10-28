Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $139.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.05.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $149.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.