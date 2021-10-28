Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $61.03. Approximately 6,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 767% from the average daily volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

HTCMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

