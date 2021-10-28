Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 195 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 226 ($2.95).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 152.10 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £781.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

