Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

HCMLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 94,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

