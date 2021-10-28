Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.
Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.
NYSE:HEP opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.
In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Holly Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
