Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Holly Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

