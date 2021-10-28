Home Point Capital (HMPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. On average, analysts expect Home Point Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $615.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 3.09%.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Point Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Home Point Capital were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

