HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $968.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

