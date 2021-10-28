HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.83. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $504.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of HomeTrust Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

