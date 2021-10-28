Honest Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $78,323.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00096415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,934.69 or 0.99746207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.53 or 0.07075707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

