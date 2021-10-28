Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Lowered to $224.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $229.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Shares of HON opened at $215.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.3% during the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 77,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

