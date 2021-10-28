Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

