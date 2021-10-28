Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.48. 121,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

