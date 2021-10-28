Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.89

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.89 and last traded at $117.85, with a volume of 3413910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,494,517. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

