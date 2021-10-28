HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in HPX in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HPX during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HPX during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of HPX during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HPX during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,458. HPX has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

