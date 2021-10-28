Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.13

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.13 and last traded at $79.11, with a volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 109.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

