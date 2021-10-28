Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.69 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS.

Shares of HUBB traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.65. The stock had a trading volume of 297,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,481. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

