Hugo Boss (BOSSY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/18/2021 – Hugo Boss was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

10/15/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/15/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/13/2021 – Hugo Boss was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

10/11/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of BOSSY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

