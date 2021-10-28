HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.07 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $83.07 million and $15.25 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00222432 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00099539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

