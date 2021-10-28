Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $203.57 and last traded at $203.83. Approximately 1,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.48.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average of $207.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.