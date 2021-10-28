Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $203.57 and last traded at $203.83. Approximately 1,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average of $207.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

