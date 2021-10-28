Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Trading Down 6.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.03. 12,437,216 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 809% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40.

About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

