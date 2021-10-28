HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $488.83

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 488.83 ($6.39) and traded as low as GBX 450.50 ($5.89). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.93), with a volume of 21,356 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 549 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 488.83.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.