Idena (IDNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $193,081.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Idena has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $193,081.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00069678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00104746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00094780 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 75,678,769 coins and its circulating supply is 52,438,889 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

