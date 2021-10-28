IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.330 EPS.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.96. 343,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.63.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.