IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 43.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $330,765. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -1.04. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.