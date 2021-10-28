IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$56.00. The stock traded as high as C$48.99 and last traded at C$48.71, with a volume of 18244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.65.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.2399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

