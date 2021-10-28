Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.29.

ITW stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.99. 4,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.05). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

