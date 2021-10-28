Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53. 82 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 97,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.