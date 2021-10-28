Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Down 99.0% in October

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INCZY opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

