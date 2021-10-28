Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.59

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.59 and traded as high as $49.00. Independence shares last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 14,741 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $713.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth $1,973,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence by 11.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth $731,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

