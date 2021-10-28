Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

