INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

INDT stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $531.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

