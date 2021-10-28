Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IFNY remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555. Infinity Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

