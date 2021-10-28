Inherent Group LP Lowers Holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Inherent Group LP trimmed its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,866 shares during the period. InnovAge makes up about 0.1% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 0.05% of InnovAge worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $31,039,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth $23,940,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $26,800,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $22,142,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $21,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INNV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 257,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,206. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.40 million and a PE ratio of -18.50.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

