Ink (INK) Reaches Market Cap of $432,806.56

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Ink has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $432,806.56 and $11,588.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00069480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00095085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.32 or 1.00266638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.27 or 0.06951842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

