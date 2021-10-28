Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.23

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 26881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $644.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. Inseego’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

