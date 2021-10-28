Insider Buying: Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,959.76).
FLX stock opened at GBX 1.44 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. Falanx Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.13.
Falanx Group Company Profile
