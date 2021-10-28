Insider Buying: Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,959.76).

FLX stock opened at GBX 1.44 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. Falanx Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.13.

Get Falanx Group alerts:

Falanx Group Company Profile

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Falanx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falanx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.