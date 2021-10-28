Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 13,486 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. bought 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. bought 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. bought 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.21 per share, with a total value of $999,964.08.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of -0.33.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

