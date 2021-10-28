Insider Buying: Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Luc Gervais acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9,815.00 per share, with a total value of C$245,375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,189,875,000.

Vanstar Mining Resources stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

