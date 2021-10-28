Insider Buying: Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Luc Gervais acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9,815.00 per share, with a total value of C$245,375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,189,875,000.
Vanstar Mining Resources stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
