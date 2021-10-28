Insider Selling: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Sells 2,454 Shares of Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CMA opened at $84.68 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Comerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 17.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

