Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $845,500.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75.

On Monday, August 2nd, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $376.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $240.86 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,490,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

