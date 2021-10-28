Insider Selling: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) COO Sells 12,544 Shares of Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) COO Todd Bazemore sold 12,544 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $22,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 1,492,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

