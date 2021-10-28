Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Sells 9,024 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $650.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.91. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.46.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

