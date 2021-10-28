Insider Selling: Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of Sanara MedTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $34,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SMTI opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 2.23. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sanara MedTech by 200.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.