Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells 22,232 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 22,232 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.58, for a total transaction of C$501,998.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,539 shares in the company, valued at C$3,534,650.62.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$23.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.90. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.95 and a twelve month high of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 745.48.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.