Insider Selling: STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Sells $4,700,000.00 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STE stock opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after buying an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

