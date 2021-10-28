Insider Selling: STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Sells $4,700,000.00 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
STE stock opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after buying an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
